Thales Buys Big Data Firm Guavus for $215M

Big data firm Guavus found its exit in the form an acquisition by Thales, a France-based tech supplier in the aerospace, transport, defense and security markets, for up to $215 million in cash.

Guavus, they said, will operate as a stand-alone business of Thales and continue to serve and support communications service providers.

The deal is expected to close in Q3 of 2017.

Founded in 2006, San Mateo, Calif.-based Guavus has raised about $132.49 million via seven funding rounds, according to Crunchbase. The VC unit of Liberty Global, a customer of Guavus’, made a strategic investment in the company in 2015.

