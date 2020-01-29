Terry Bradshaw and Family Star in New Series on E!

E! said it has greenlit a new show featuring Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox football announcer Terry Bradshaw and his family.

The docu-series, tentatively titled The Bradshaw Bunch, shows the family’s raucous off-season life on their farm in rural Oklahoma.

“Terry Bradshaw is an NFL legend, award-winning broadcaster and one of the most iconic figures in entertainment today,” said Rod Aissa, executive VP, production and development, Oxygen & production, E!. “On the field, Terry is known to be a touchdown titan, but in reality, he spends most of his time surrounded by and supporting so many strong women in his family. He’s the glue that holds that family together, and we’re excited that viewers will really get to see a side of him that they’ve never seen before."

The brood includes wife Tammy, their daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, and their grandkids.

“I’m excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls,” said Bradshaw. “I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin . . . I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it’s nothing compared to having three girls.”

The Bradshaw Bunch is produced by Shed Media, a division of Warner Bros., with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Jason Ehrlich, James Davis and Bradshaw serving as executive producers.