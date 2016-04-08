Terino In, Samit Out as SeaChange CEO

In an unexpected move, multiscreen video company SeaChange International announced Thursday that company vet Edward Terino has been named CEO after the board of directors terminated the employment of prior CEO Jay Samit.

Terino had been serving as SeaChange’s COO since June 2015, and will continue to serve on the company board, which he joined in 2010, the company said.

Samit’s exit comes less than two years after he was named CEO.

