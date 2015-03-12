Tennis Channel Serves Up Roku App

Tennis Channel has launched a streaming channel for the Roku platform, including individual Roku devices and integrated Roku TVs, making it available to consumers who get pay-TV from MVPDs with TV Everywhere rights and Tennis Channel Plus, the network’s subscription-based standalone OTT service.

The Roku channel, which complements Tennis Channel’s support of web browsers, the Apple TV, and iOS and Android devices, offers access to its live feed and an on-demand library.

AT&T U-verse, Cox Communications, DirecTV, Dish Network, Verizon FiOS, Frontier Communications, Wave Broadband and RCN are among the MVPDs that support Tennis Channel’s TVE offering. Launched last May, Tennis Channel Plus, features some exclusive content and more than 600 additional live matches from more than 40 tournaments, and costs $4.99 for a day pass, $9.95 per month or $69.99 for an annual pass.

