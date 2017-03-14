Tennis Channel Adds 7.8M Nielsen Homes

The Tennis Channel added 7.8 million homes in its most recent Nielsen universe estimate, increasing the sports network’s reach to 52 million homes in the U.S.

The increase comes about one year after Tennis Channel was purchased by Sinclair Broadcast Group in March 2016. Sinclair had said it would pair carriage of the sports channel with retransmission consent agreements for its broadcast stations. Sinclair is the largest TV station group in the country with about 171 stations in 81 markets.

"Tennis Channel is one of the driving factors behind the growth of this sport today, with younger audiences increasingly joining its fan base," said Tennis Channel president Ken Solomon in a statement. "Our omniplatform approach - combining linear TV, mobile authenticated TV Everywhere streaming, over-the-top Tennis Channel Plus, digital TennisChannel.com/Tennis.com and print Tennis magazine - allows us to provide subscribers with the most complete portfolio of brand applications in the entire sports-and-entertainment universe."



