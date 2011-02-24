Telstra Selects thePlatform's mpx System

Telstra in Australia has selected thePlatform's mpx video management system to manage the delivery of video for its BigPond TV service and expand the delivery of content to a variety of connected devices, including LG and Samsung- connected TVs and Blu-ray players.

"BigPond TV gives Telstra customers across Australia the ability to watch a great range of content including sport, entertainment, movies and more on a wide range of devices and thePlatform's mpx system provides us with the reliability, scalability, and flexibility that will help Telstra continue to deliver the next-generation of IPTV services to our customers," noted Telstra's head of IPTV, Ben Kinealy in a statement.

The new multi-year deal significantly expands on a previous agreement between the two companies that was limited to BigPond's Web-only movie service.

The mpx solution from thePlatform is providing a unified system for aggregating both linear and on-demand video from various content sources. It formats video content to different device specifications and centrally manages and publishes this content to various devices, including the T-Box hybrid set-top box, connected-TVs and Blu-ray players from LG and Samsung, and for the Web.

"Telstra is at the forefront of an emerging global trend among TV service providers," said Ian Blaine, CEO of thePlatform, which is an independent subsidiary of Comcast. "Service providers are looking for a more efficient means to manage and deliver premium video content across any screen. One of the key differences when delivering IP video to the TV, rather than a computer, is that consumers will have a higher expectation for reliability and quality. So, we are extremely proud that Telstra has selected mpx to play such a central role in managing video for Telstra's advanced set-top boxes and beyond."