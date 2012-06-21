Telestream Updates Video Encoding Software

Video transcoding and workflow solutions provider Telestream has released the Episode 6.3 version of its video encoding software. Notable improvements include support for the x264 video codec and direct integration with Autodesk editing and finishing software solutions.

"With this release, Episode continues to add value in post-production environments with its high-quality format support and ability to easily create file-based deliverables, including distribution and mezzanine formats, as well as digital masters," said Barbara DeHart, VP of marketing at Telestream, in a statement.

The vendor is billing the deep system integration with Smoke and Flame as making Episode the only encoder in its class to enable browsing, monitoring and transcoding directly from the Autodesk software.

That integration also makes it easier for Smoke and Flame users to access of features in the Episode products and to easily offload encoding tasks to other systems or to centralize functions on an encoding cluster.