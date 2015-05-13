Telestream Transcodes for Al Jazeera

Telestream has deployed a Vantage transcode farm at Al Jazeera Media Network’s London news gathering, current affairs programming and live news output facility.

The deployment was designed and installed by international systems integration specialist, Danmon Systems.

The system integrates an Avid news system and Arvato VPMS media asset management system with Telestream’s Vantage Transcode Pro Connect, Analysis and Avid Advanced options running on Telestream Lightspeed Servers.

Telestream also says that it will provide a blueprint for every Al Jazeera Media Network facility worldwide.

“The workflow at the London facility is completely new and re-writes the rule book in terms of design, operation, speed and efficiency,” commented Søren Bruun, operations manager at Danmon Systems Group. “Vantage’s ability to very rapidly ingest media into the Avid system enables Al Jazeera staff to start editing stories and get them to air in the shortest time possible. Vantage’s ability to present a growing media file to the Avid newsroom system is a key component in achieving this.”

In a statement, Feras Al Suliti, director of network operations at Al Jazeera Media Network, explained that “the tight integration between Vantage and our other vendors has proven invaluable, and now we have our solution working well in Europe, we look forward to bringing further innovations into our operation, and increased efficiencies as we continue to roll this platform out to our other sites.”