Telestream Makes Play for IneoQuest

In a deal that brings more consolidation to the video monitoring and analytics sector, Telestream has inked a deal to acquire IneoQuest. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001, privately held IneoQuest makes video quality tools for multiple devices.

They expect to close the deal toward the end of Q1 2017.

Telestream said the acquisition will complement its purchase last fall of quality control technology company Vidcheck and expand its market reach.



