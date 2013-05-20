Telestream Launches Wirecast 4.3

Telestream has released a new version of its live production streaming software, Wirecast 4.3.

New features include live thumbnails for monitoring of all live sources, a countdown clock for managing recorded video within a broadcast and a new integration with Teradek.

"We are thrilled with the release of Wirecast 4.3, which adds even more sophisticated capabilities for streaming multi-camera live events," said Filippa Hasselstrom, director of desktop product marketing

at Telestream in a statement. "The new features in 4.3 enable anyone, from video novice to professional, to easily and cost-effectively produce more complicated live streamed productions, incorporating multiple remote and local live sources, as well as recorded video."

The new live thumbnail feature allows users to see exactly what's happening on each live input at any point in time, making it easier and faster to switch between multiple live cameras, the company says.

The new plugin, developed by Teradek for Wirecast Pro, provides gives uses more flexibility to adopt more economical live streaming options. It allows users to capture and send live video to Teradek's Sputnik server software running in the cloud or on a server using a 3G or 4G bonded uplink with Teradek Bond, or an internet connection with the Teradek Cube product.

The integration with Teradek Cube also supports UDP Multicasting for one-to-many distribution.