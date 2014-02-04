Telestream Launches HEVC Capabilities

Telestream has announced that it has added High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) encoding capabilities to its Vantage Transcode Multiscreen product, which is now shipping with the newest generation of compression.

HEVC offers double the compression of AVC/H.264 and will be crucial for the delivery of higher quality content to mobile devices and to enable next-generation UltraHD video services.

The Telestream implementation uses x265 encoding technology. This was developed by an open source community that created a HEVC H.265 codec. Telestream is a co-founder of the x265 project.

“We’re excited about the addition of x265-based HEVC encoding,” said Paul Turner, VP of enterprise product management at Telestream in a statement. “We had great success in the past with the x264 project, both by contributing OpenCL-based optimizations to the project, and by including a commercially licensed implementation in our commercial offerings. The x265 project builds on that robust codebase. The consolidated expertise of the open source community ensures that the new codec is as robust, efficient and high quality as its predecessor.”