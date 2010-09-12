Telestream Completes Anystream Acquisition

Telestream has completed its acquisition of Anystream, a provider of video production and management solutions. The deal will allow the combined companies to provide clients with a much broader array of IT-based production workflows.

"The addition of Anystream's product offerings and expertise ensures that our combined customers are provided the deepest, most integrated workflow solutions to safeguard their media assets and ensure their overall business success," noted Telestream CEO Dan Castles in a prepared statement.

More specifically, the deal gives the Nevada City, California based Telestream an even stronger position in the video transcoding market and significantly enhances Telestream's ability to provide a greater range of live and on-demand workflow applications.

Terms of the deal between the two privately held companies weren't disclosed.