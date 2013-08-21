Telestream Acquires CPC

As broadcasters and programmers face additional requirements for closed-captioning, Telestream has completed the acquisition of a major U.S. captioning software company, CPC.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will mean that Telestream can add CPC's products to its current and future offerings, strengthening Telestream's transcoding, workflow automation, live streaming and web publishing products.

"CPC is a recognized leader in captioning for television and the Web, whose customers include media and entertainment companies, educational institutions, and houses of worship," said Dan Castles, CEO at Telestream. "Our customers at all levels need tools to author and distribute captioning in a more integrated way. This is a natural extension of what we do, and we look forward to integrating CPC's world-class technology into all of our products."

The deal comes at a time when the U.S., as part of the Twenty-First Century Communications & Video Accessibility Act and a number of other governments around the world are requiring that content for a variety of digital platforms are captioned in addition to the TV broadcasts.

CPC's work was honored with the Accessibility Award at the National Association of the Deaf Conference in July of 2012.

As part of the acquisition, CPC is relocating from Rockville, Md. to Telestream's east coast office in Sterling, Va.