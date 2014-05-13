Telescope, Viggle Partner on 2nd Screen

Second screen player Viggle will be using Telescope’s Connect platform to power the “Viggle Live” trivia game that complements TV programs being watched by users.

Since the launch of Viggle Live, which is part of Viggle’s loyalty rewards program, more than $18 million in rewards - including music downloads and electronics - have been redeemed users.

More than 4 million people use the Viggle mobile app.

“Combining our industry-leading play-along mechanics and social engagement tools with Viggle’s loyalty rewards program creates a truly differentiated experience in the increasingly competitive second-screen space,” said Jason George, CEO of Telescope in a statement on the agreement with Viggle. “By merging capabilities, we create both a richer experience layer for Viggle users and a more valuable advertising experience for brands and sponsors.”