Telescope Completes Management Buyout
Telescope Inc., a provider of audience participation, mobile
and social media technologies, has announced the completion of a management-led
buyout.
The buyout was led by Telescope CEO Jason George, in
partnership with H.I.G. Growth Partners and Moorgate Capital Partners. The
funds did not disclose the size of their investment, which Telescope plans to
use to expand its offerings and client base.
Telescope's technologies have been used on American Idol, and their platform is now
widely used for TV and mass media live events involving such clients as VH1,
MTV, MSNBC, BBC, CBS, Red Bull, Macy's and Nascar.
Recently, the company worked with Telemundo's social TV
coverage of the 2012 presidential election. So far this year, its platform was
responsible for over 1.5 billion audience interactions, the company reports.
"Our media and advertising clients know that an engaged
consumer is a loyal consumer, and are increasingly aware of the need to build a
one-to-one relationship with their fan base through connected devices and
social media," said George. "With the backing of H.I.G. and Moorgate, Telescope
will continue to innovate across multiple devices and platforms, pioneering the
next generation of audience engagement. By leveraging the opportunity to
connect in a more targeted and personal way, we can deliver more immersive
experiences for our clients and their consumers."
As part of the investment, Fred Sturgis and Nik Shah from
H.I.G. Growth Partners and John White and Chris Boyle from Moorgate Capital
Partners will join Telescope's board of directors.
