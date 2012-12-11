Telescope Completes Management Buyout

Telescope Inc., a provider of audience participation, mobile

and social media technologies, has announced the completion of a management-led

buyout.





The buyout was led by Telescope CEO Jason George, in

partnership with H.I.G. Growth Partners and Moorgate Capital Partners. The

funds did not disclose the size of their investment, which Telescope plans to

use to expand its offerings and client base.





Telescope's technologies have been used on American Idol, and their platform is now

widely used for TV and mass media live events involving such clients as VH1,

MTV, MSNBC, BBC, CBS, Red Bull, Macy's and Nascar.





Recently, the company worked with Telemundo's social TV

coverage of the 2012 presidential election. So far this year, its platform was

responsible for over 1.5 billion audience interactions, the company reports.





"Our media and advertising clients know that an engaged

consumer is a loyal consumer, and are increasingly aware of the need to build a

one-to-one relationship with their fan base through connected devices and

social media," said George. "With the backing of H.I.G. and Moorgate, Telescope

will continue to innovate across multiple devices and platforms, pioneering the

next generation of audience engagement. By leveraging the opportunity to

connect in a more targeted and personal way, we can deliver more immersive

experiences for our clients and their consumers."





As part of the investment, Fred Sturgis and Nik Shah from

H.I.G. Growth Partners and John White and Chris Boyle from Moorgate Capital

Partners will join Telescope's board of directors.