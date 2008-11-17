Telemundo.com Teaming With MSN

Another NBC property will be aligning itself with MSN.

NBC Universal's Telemundo will begin using MSN portals and technology to deliver Telemundo.com. The site is also being revamped and re-launched as of Jan. 1.

Telemundo and MSN Latino will collaborate, with MSN Latino providing multiple links to the Telemundo.com site.

The Web site re-launch will include more interactivity, more "360" tie-ins to programming on the TV network and more synergies with NBC U, including more NBC U content.