TelemundoTaps Lovinger as EVP of Ad Sales
Dan Lovinger
has been named executive vice president of advertising sales and integrated
marketing for Telemundo Communications Group. He reports to Telemundo COO Jacqueline
Hernandez.
Lovinger
will oversee ad sales and marketing for the Telemundo and mun2 networks and
their digital properties in addition to leading the growth of multi-platform
branded entertainment initiatives and integrated client solutions.
"Dan brings
an extremely strong cross-platform sales experience to the Telemundo
Communications Group having worked with multiple brands that have exemplified
360-degree brand approaches," said Hernández. "As we approach what we expect to
be our biggest upfront ever, having someone like Dan who brings strong
relationships in the marketplace and an understanding of how to leverage
original content across multiple platforms, allows us to be well positioned for
the shift we expect to see this year in demographics and in marketers'
interests."
He was most
recently senior vice president, MTV 360 brand sales and integrated marketing, arole he left in December when new MTV Networks ad chief Jeff Lucas assumed
control of the music networks.
