TelemundoTaps Lovinger as EVP of Ad Sales

Dan Lovinger

has been named executive vice president of advertising sales and integrated

marketing for Telemundo Communications Group. He reports to Telemundo COO Jacqueline

Hernandez.

Lovinger

will oversee ad sales and marketing for the Telemundo and mun2 networks and

their digital properties in addition to leading the growth of multi-platform

branded entertainment initiatives and integrated client solutions.

"Dan brings

an extremely strong cross-platform sales experience to the Telemundo

Communications Group having worked with multiple brands that have exemplified

360-degree brand approaches," said Hernández. "As we approach what we expect to

be our biggest upfront ever, having someone like Dan who brings strong

relationships in the marketplace and an understanding of how to leverage

original content across multiple platforms, allows us to be well positioned for

the shift we expect to see this year in demographics and in marketers'

interests."

He was most

recently senior vice president, MTV 360 brand sales and integrated marketing, arole he left in December when new MTV Networks ad chief Jeff Lucas assumed

control of the music networks.