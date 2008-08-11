Telemundo Stations Launch ‘Conexion’

The Telemundo stations launched “multimarket, multiplatform branded sales solution” Telemundo Conexion.

The initiative “combines local TV with local-station Web sites, mobile, digital and out-of-home and it is enhanced by grassroots Telemundo-hosted consumer events or customized sales promotions,” Telemundo said in a statement.

“Telemundo Conexion is a comprehensive marketing and sales solution for clients,” Telemundo station sales senior vice president Enrique Perez said. “It extends far beyond the original 360 platform concept and offers our advertisers and partners local initiatives that connect them directly with consumers across all lifestyle touch points and media platforms."

The Telemundo sales team recently presented the initiative at a local upfront in Los Angeles. By the end of the year, it will be rolled out in Miami, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Puerto Rico.

Owned by NBC Universal, Telemundo has 16 owned-and-operated stations and 45 broadcast affiliates.