Telemundo Partners With Fandango on Fandango Cine

Telemundo Media has partnered with movie website Fandango to

launch Fandango Cine, a Web and mobile offering geared towards Hispanics.

Fandango Cine will be integrated within telemundo.com,

mun2.com and fandango.com, offering original movie-related editorial and video

programming in Spanish.

The service will also feature original shows beginning in

March including news show Pop Cine and Cine Buzz, which takes an

insider look at news surrounding Latinos in the movie industry. The segments

will run across Telemundo Media platforms including digital, mobile and

television.

"Fandango Cine marks a significant move for Telemundo

as we launch the most comprehensive and dedicated multiscreen approach designed

to reach U.S. Hispanic movie fans," said Peter Blacker, executive VP of

digital and emerging media, Telemundo Media. "In developing this

initiative with Fandango, we have the perfect partner in innovation and

consumer responsiveness that acknowledges the explosion of Hispanic mobile, internet

and social media users. We look forward to further deepening the movie going

experience for this dynamic and ever growing community."

Sprint and Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious 6

will serve as launch partners.