Telemundo Partners With Fandango on Fandango Cine
Telemundo Media has partnered with movie website Fandango to
launch Fandango Cine, a Web and mobile offering geared towards Hispanics.
Fandango Cine will be integrated within telemundo.com,
mun2.com and fandango.com, offering original movie-related editorial and video
programming in Spanish.
The service will also feature original shows beginning in
March including news show Pop Cine and Cine Buzz, which takes an
insider look at news surrounding Latinos in the movie industry. The segments
will run across Telemundo Media platforms including digital, mobile and
television.
"Fandango Cine marks a significant move for Telemundo
as we launch the most comprehensive and dedicated multiscreen approach designed
to reach U.S. Hispanic movie fans," said Peter Blacker, executive VP of
digital and emerging media, Telemundo Media. "In developing this
initiative with Fandango, we have the perfect partner in innovation and
consumer responsiveness that acknowledges the explosion of Hispanic mobile, internet
and social media users. We look forward to further deepening the movie going
experience for this dynamic and ever growing community."
Sprint and Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious 6
will serve as launch partners.
