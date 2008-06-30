Telemundo Pairs with Ford

Telemundo Communications Group launched El Crossover, which it called “an online lifestyle destination,” on Yahoo Telemundo’s Web portal.

El Crossover covers everything from travel to health to finance and was created to “empower, inspire and inform young members of the Latino community across the country.” It is sponsored by the Ford Flex SUV.

“U.S. Hispanics, especially Latino youth, are Internet trendsetters, consuming and adopting more media and technology than the general population,” Telemundo chief operating officer Jacqueline Hernandez said. “Our partnership with Ford Flex on the launch of El Crossover is yet another example of Telemundo’s ongoing commitment to connecting our clients with their target consumer.”

Telemundo and the Flex are also partnering on a “branded TV, online and mobile advertising campaign” in the form of a miniseries called Amores de Luna. Featuring 22 episodes, Amores debuts July 7 on Telemundo’s KVEA Los Angeles, WNJU New York and WSCV Miami.