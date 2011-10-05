Telemundo, Mun2 Launch Dedicated YouTube Channels

Shortly after Univision announced that it will make its primetime content available online through a partnership with Hulu, NBC-owned Telemundo launched a pair of YouTube channels, dedicated exclusively to Telemundo and mun2 content.

The Telemundo and mun2 YouTube channels are designed to promote viewership on its linear networks and currently feature clips and short-form programming, according to company officials.

In a network first, Telemundo has included weekly novela summaries in Spanish, with English subtitles. The YouTube mun2 channel, for its part, will include mun2 promotional clips and other mun2.tv original bilingual content.

"We are thrilled that our platform will help create and foster connections between Telemundo's wonderful content and the large and dynamic group of Hispanic users currently active on YouTube," said Rodrigo Velloso, head of Hispanic and Latin American content at YouTube, in a prepared statement.

