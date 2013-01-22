Telemundo Media Taps Rosen as EVP of Ad Sales and Integration
Telemundo Media has hired Mike Rosen as executive VP of ad
sales and integration.
Rosen will lead the company's network, cable and digital
sales teams of Telemundo and mun2, overseeing all ad revenue generation,
including Telemundo Media cross-platform sales initiatives and multiplatform
integrated marketing solutions. He will be based in New York and report to COO
Jacqueline Hernandez.
"Mike's vast breadth of knowledge and experience
throughout his award winning 25-year career in the advertising/media agency
industry makes him the perfect leader to expand Telemundo's growth and
evolution," Hernandez said. "His ability to identify and super-serve
the needs of advertisers through creative multiplatform branded media content
solutions will keep Telemundo at the forefront of our industry."
Rosen comes to Telemundo from Starcom MediaVest Group, where
he served as president of investment and activation. He led efforts for more
than $9 billion in media budgets with clients such as Kellogg, Mars/Wrigley,
Samsung and Bank of America.
