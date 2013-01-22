Telemundo Media Taps Rosen as EVP of Ad Sales and Integration

Telemundo Media has hired Mike Rosen as executive VP of ad

sales and integration.

Rosen will lead the company's network, cable and digital

sales teams of Telemundo and mun2, overseeing all ad revenue generation,

including Telemundo Media cross-platform sales initiatives and multiplatform

integrated marketing solutions. He will be based in New York and report to COO

Jacqueline Hernandez.

"Mike's vast breadth of knowledge and experience

throughout his award winning 25-year career in the advertising/media agency

industry makes him the perfect leader to expand Telemundo's growth and

evolution," Hernandez said. "His ability to identify and super-serve

the needs of advertisers through creative multiplatform branded media content

solutions will keep Telemundo at the forefront of our industry."

Rosen comes to Telemundo from Starcom MediaVest Group, where

he served as president of investment and activation. He led efforts for more

than $9 billion in media budgets with clients such as Kellogg, Mars/Wrigley,

Samsung and Bank of America.