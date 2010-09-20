Telemundo Looks Beyond HD

Click here for more News Technology special reports

Ask Telemundo Network News Executive Vice President

Ramon Escobar about the upcoming

launch of their nightly newscast in high definition and he quickly notes the

importance of that upgrade in their competitive battle for Hispanic viewers.

"The expectations of viewers have changed

dramatically in the last year, even in the last few months," he said. "The

viewers demand-it's no longer a luxury-the best possible quality."

That has made HD a major battleground between the

two major Hispanic broadcasters. Both began their HD upgrades much later than

other major broadcast and cable programmers but in the last 18 months have been

quickly embracing HD.

Telmundo became the first national Hispanic

broadcaster to offer HD programming last April and has since moved much of its

schedule, including all of its primetime telenovelas to HD. Meanwhile, Univision launched HD programming in January 2010 and expanded its

HD programming with its high-def coverage of the FIFA World Cup. It is already

offering its newscasts in HD.

But, as Telemundo's new HD studio goes live Oct. 4

with the launch of the news magazine Al

Rojo Vivo in high-def and it prepares to launch its nightly newscast, Noticiero Telemundo, before the mid-term

elections, Escobar is also looking toward using the recent HD upgrades to help

them better compete in another important battleground--the delivery of online

and mobile content.

That's because Telemundo's new HD control room is

part of a larger upgrade to its facilities, which involve the deployment of a

digital content management system and the move to tapeless workflow.

"As the control room goes HD, we will also be fully

digital in terms of workflow, from news acquisition through editing to air," Escobar

said. "Everyone will be on one digital process and that really allows us to be

fast and to get more content on both the TV and digital platforms."

The digital part of the equation is particularly

important for Telemundo in its battle against Univision because it tries to

target a younger audience and because Hispanics are heavy viewers of video

online and on mobile devices. Research commissioned by Telemundo found that

almost half of U.S. Hispanics online watch entire episodes of TV shows online

versus only 28% of the general market, and a July 2010 survey by Pew Internet and American Life Project found that young

Hispanics are heavy users of newer technologies with 50% saying they text their

friends daily and 23% visiting a social networking site each day.

While foreign-born Hispanics have much

lower penetration rates of digital technologies, English-speaking Hispanics

have about the same broadband penetration rates as the general population and

are slightly more likely than the general population to use the Internet, other

Pew surveys indicate.

"Hispanics are technology skippers, they go from

one old technology to new ones quickly, which makes digital very important for

us as a company," Escobar said. "We are entering into some pioneering territory

in this company because our audiences are themselves pioneers in this new

world....They love to interact with phones, via text messages and sharing video.

And because many Hispanics are part of a family that is located in many

geographical places, they used them to communicate with their friends and

family."

Telemundo's Web site already attracts a number of

users from outside the country. "Our audience is no longer defined by borders

or geographical lines," Escobar said. "We get an audience from other countries

because of our Web or digital efforts and we find that they interact globally

with our programming."

The broadcaster's news department increasingly uses

digital and social media to cover international events that are important to

its audience, which arguably has a larger appetite for international news than

the mainstream audience.

"When a big event breaks like the earthquake in

Chile, we found that the use of technology and social media became an integral

tool in how we gather news, how we spot trends and how we reach out and report

the story," Escobar said. "It becomes a virtual assignment desk that allows you

to find professors or seismologists who speak Spanish and who are experts on

tidal waves."

This media has also become important for domestic

issues like immigration, which will be a major focus for their mid-term

election coverage. "When people are organizing a protest about immigration in

Arizona or Los Angeles, the way it is done now is through texting and social

media," Escobar said. "There is an immediate mobilization through technology

and we have to be embedded in that and be where they are in terms of

technology."