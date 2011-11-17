Telemundo Launches New Sports App

Telemundo has launched a new Deportes Telemundo App for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch that provides the latest sports news, video clips, scores, statistics, game analysis and social media tools.

Miller Lite has signed on as the sponsor for the free app, which is available at the App Store.

"Our Deportes Telemundo App provides dedicated sports enthusiasts with real-time engagement, anytime and anywhere, extending their viewing experience through compelling, sports content that directly reflects their interests," said Peter Blacker, executive vice president, digital media and emerging businesses, Telemundo. "The launch of this new app is yet another way to super-serve our audience and expand our programming offerings across multiple screens and viewer passion points."

Besides news and scores, the app offers clips of Deportes Telemundo programs, including popular clips of sports-themed shows such as Fútbol Estelar, Titulares Telemundo, Titulares y Más, and Ritmo Deportivo.

Jorge Hidalgo, senior executive vice president, sports, Telemundo, added in a statement that the app will also allow the Spanish-language broadcaster offer improved coverage of "major sporting events including the 2012 Olympic Games in London and the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, like never before."