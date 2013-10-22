Telemundo Enters 'TV Everywhere' Arena

Telemundo Media is jumping into the TV Everywhere arena, becoming the fourth member of NBCUniversal's programming stable to offer the platform to authenticated viewers, but the first with a launch sponsor.

The Spanish-language broadcaster is making the "Telemundo Now" app available for download at the App Store and Google Play.

This new platform allows authenticated subscribers of participating cable, satellite and telco providers -- including AT&T U-verse TV, Cablevision, Charter, Comcast, Cox Communications, DirecTV, Dish, Mediacom, Suddenlink and Verizon FiOS -- access to Telemundo episodes the day after they air on iPhone, iPad, and Android smartphones and tablets.

The Telemundo Now app also allows viewers to watch full episodes of Telemundo’s shows in the high-definition format on the web via a design portal that seamlessly adjusts to the size of the user’s screen.

Starcom MediaVest Group is the exclusive launch sponsor for Telemundo Now.



