Telemundo Announces Sponsors for Latin Music Awards

Telemundo Communications Group announced Tuesday its list of sponsors for The 2011 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

For

the third straight year, State Farm is the title sponsor of the award

show. "Who doesn't have great memories of driving with their favorite

song cranked up in the car? State Farm is proud to sponsor the awards

and concert series," said the company's advertising director Tim Van

Hoof. Additional sponsors include Burger King, Garnier, Sprint, Target,

T-Mobile, and Toyota.

State

Farm, Burger King and Sprint are also co-sponsors of the Premios

Billboard 2011 sweepstakes, which will fly the winner out to the awards.

"‘The

Billboard Latin Music Awards Presented by State Farm is consistently

Telemundo's most-watched entertainment special, drawing large audiences

across all platforms and screens," said Jacqueline Hernández, COO,

Telemundo. "Our viewers are passionate about music, and this annual

awards show offers our sponsors an opportunity to connect with highly

engaged consumers in a variety of unique ways on-air, off-air, and

online."

Consistently

the network's highest-rated entertainment special, last year's telecast

set a record for ratings among Adults and Women 18-49. The broadcast

averaged 1.3 million households, up 10% from 2009.