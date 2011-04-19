Telemundo Announces Sponsors for Latin Music Awards
Telemundo Communications Group announced Tuesday its list of sponsors for The 2011 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
For
the third straight year, State Farm is the title sponsor of the award
show. "Who doesn't have great memories of driving with their favorite
song cranked up in the car? State Farm is proud to sponsor the awards
and concert series," said the company's advertising director Tim Van
Hoof. Additional sponsors include Burger King, Garnier, Sprint, Target,
T-Mobile, and Toyota.
State
Farm, Burger King and Sprint are also co-sponsors of the Premios
Billboard 2011 sweepstakes, which will fly the winner out to the awards.
"‘The
Billboard Latin Music Awards Presented by State Farm is consistently
Telemundo's most-watched entertainment special, drawing large audiences
across all platforms and screens," said Jacqueline Hernández, COO,
Telemundo. "Our viewers are passionate about music, and this annual
awards show offers our sponsors an opportunity to connect with highly
engaged consumers in a variety of unique ways on-air, off-air, and
online."
Consistently
the network's highest-rated entertainment special, last year's telecast
set a record for ratings among Adults and Women 18-49. The broadcast
averaged 1.3 million households, up 10% from 2009.
