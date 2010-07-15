Telegenic Uses Grass Valley Dyno for 3D Replays
By Glen Dickson
Grass
Valley announced that U.K.-based mobile production vendor Telegenic is using
its K2 Dyno replay system to support some of the stereoscopic 3D coverage being
produced by pay-TV operator Sky.
The Dyno replay system, which consists
of the K2 Summit production client and the K2 Dyno replay controller, is packed
for easy transport in a flight-cased flyaway system and primarily used for
Sky's sports coverage. It was recently used in conjunction with Telegenic's new
T18 stereoscopic 3D truck to feed mixer animation clips for 3D graphics
sequences.
"The Grass Valley K2 Dyno replay system
was one of the last pieces of the puzzle for us and the simplest of all the implementations,"
said Peter Bates, managing director of Telegenic, in a statement. "We've tested
the K2 Dyno in a number of other applications, and we're very impressed. Most
slo-mo operators are used to another brand of server and controller, but
converting to the Dyno takes just minutes, and the Dyno and Summit combination
offers big advantages, not the least being the price."
Telegenic also recently purchased a K2
Solo server and EDIUS SAN-based editing system for the recording and program
playout of Sky's 2D coverage of last month's Players golf championship and the
upcoming Ryder Cup.
