TeleFutura To Bow Dedicated VOD Channel On Feb. 1

TeleFutura, following the lead of broadcast brethren Univision, will roll out a video-on-demand service of its own.

TeleFutura

On Demand, announced at NATPE in Miami, is slated to bow on Feb. 1 with

programming, including primetime novelas available within 24 hours of

their premiere showings.

New programming will be made available to viewers on a daily basis. Initial fare being offered includes India Escandalo TV (Showbiz TV), Así es la Vida (That's Life), Delicioso, and Cine de las Estrellas (All-Star Movies).

A Univision spokeswoman said TeleFutura On Demand, like Univision On Demand, will be offered by most major distributors.

In early 2009, Univision launched a video on demand platform

with the most extensive library of Spanish-language content in the U.S.

The offering featured sports, news, movies and entertainment from

Univision, TeleFutura and Galavisión and quickly grew to be the No. 1

Spanish-language VOD service.

