TeleFutura To Bow Dedicated VOD Channel On Feb. 1
TeleFutura, following the lead of broadcast brethren Univision, will roll out a video-on-demand service of its own.
TeleFutura
On Demand, announced at NATPE in Miami, is slated to bow on Feb. 1 with
programming, including primetime novelas available within 24 hours of
their premiere showings.
New programming will be made available to viewers on a daily basis. Initial fare being offered includes India Escandalo TV (Showbiz TV), Así es la Vida (That's Life), Delicioso, and Cine de las Estrellas (All-Star Movies).
A Univision spokeswoman said TeleFutura On Demand, like Univision On Demand, will be offered by most major distributors.
In early 2009, Univision launched a video on demand platform
with the most extensive library of Spanish-language content in the U.S.
The offering featured sports, news, movies and entertainment from
Univision, TeleFutura and Galavisión and quickly grew to be the No. 1
Spanish-language VOD service.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.