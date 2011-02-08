Teleca Develops Android Platform for SiriusXM Radio

In the run-up to next week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Teleca has announced the development of an Android platform solution for use in SiriusXM's next generation vehicle, portable and home products.

Teleca is a supplier of embedded software solutions for the consumer electronics, automotive and mobile industries, The solution is another example of the growing importance of the Android devices and increased interest in delivering entertainment content to those devices. Sirus has already launched mobile apps for iPhone and Blackberry.

"SiriusXM continues to develop innovative products that allow our subscribers to experience the best audio entertainment available," said Sean Gibbons, vice president of product marketing for SiriusXM's aftermarket division in a statement. "We were impressed with Teleca's experience with the Android Operating System and strong background in radio interface integration. Teleca is working with us to develop a complete platform strategy for delivering our unique and compelling programming to consumers."

"The platform we have developed for SiriusXM is an excellent example of Teleca's ability to seamlessly integrate a customer's IP into a dynamic Android Operating System," added John Trobough, president, Teleca USA in a statement. "Most importantly, the reference application allows SiriusXM and third-party developers to quickly build out new products and thereby retain their competitive edge."