Telcos Boost HD Offerings

AT&T and Verizon both announced Monday new HD program offerings for their

pay-TV services, which currently serve some 2 million and 2.7 million

subscribers, respectively.





AT&T’s U-verse, which announced that it hit the 2 million-sub mark last

week, has added five new linear HD channels: basic networks Cartoon Network HD,

MSNBC HD and TV One HD, which are all available today, and TBN HD, which will

be available tomorrow; along with premium network “WFN: World Fishing Network

HD.” U-verse has added some 30 HD channels this year and now offers over 115 in

total. The AT&T service also added two international standard-def channels:

the 24-hour Filipino-language VivaTV Plus, as part of the Filipino Package; and

the Cantonese-language TVBe, for $17 a month.

“Customers don’t think of HD as bonus content anymore,” said Dan York, EVP of

content and programming for AT&T Converged Services, in a statement. “HD is

now the norm. Our customers expect the best when it comes to HD, and that’s why

we continue to add more and more HD to our lineup.”

FiOS TV, which reported 2.7 million subscribers in its third-quarter earnings,

has added HDNet and HDNet Movies to its video-on-demand (VOD) service,

including access to over 20 hours of HDNet programming and over 25 movies every

month from HDNet Movies. Dallas-based HDNet cut a similar on-demand deal with

satellite service DirecTV last month.

Verizon also introduced Monday an on-screen self-help tool that can help

subscribers diagnose and solve problems with their TV service and simplify

programming of the remote control. The new TV version of the PC-based “In-Home

Agent” self-help tool, which is accessed via the “menu” button on the remote

control, uses the FiOS network to diagnose issues, report back to customers,

and then automatically fix problems. It is initially available to FiOS

customers in Texas, California and parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

"The In-Home Agent gives customers the choice and options they want, and

it saves time setting up, upgrading or managing their TV or Internet

service," said Bill Foshay, SVP of regional operations for Verizon, in a

statement. "Now, with our latest upgrade, the In-Home Agent appears on the

TV screen so customers can easily and conveniently manage their service

experience."

The new on-screen agent is being deployed coincident with an upgrade of the

Verizon Interactive Media Guide, which is being introduced progressively across

the FiOS footprint. The video service In-Home Agent is currently available in

Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, greater Philadelphia and

Delaware, along with Texas and California.