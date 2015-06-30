TEGNA Invests in Wolzien’s Video Call Center

About a year after it received a federal patent on the technology, former media analyst Tom Wolzien’s Video Call Center has snagged its first major investor, former Gannet Co. TV station group TEGNA.

Wolzien, formerly a top media analyst with Sanford Bernstein, patented the Video Call Center last year, which enables television shows and networks to conduct live video call-ins much like talk radio programs.

With TEGNA as a “significant” investor, Wolzien said he will be able to move the product forward. TEGNA Media is the largest independent station group of major network affiliates in the top 25 markets in the U.S. Gannett announced its intention to separate into two separate entities – one for its newspaper and the other for its TV assets – in August 2014. It completed the separate on June 29. TEGNA has a total of 46 stations.

