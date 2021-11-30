Tegna Foundation Awards Local Community Grants

The Tegna Foundation, the charitable organization sponsored by broadcaster Tegna Inc. in partnership with its local TV stations, said Tuesday that it has awarded 234 Community Grants to help support several critical community programs and needs.

The Foundation’s Community Grant amounts average between $1,000 and $5,000 each and this year supported community initiatives like providing shelter and support for those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity, education programs for at-risk youth, and programs supporting and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

According to Tegna, the majority of 2021’s Community Grants support the following UN Sustainable Development Goal (UN SDG) goals: Good Health and Well-Being (42%); Quality Education (22%); and Zero Hunger (20%).

“Our stations’ continued commitment to empowering their local communities through fundraising and grantmaking is invaluable and inspiring,” Tegna CEO Dave Lougee said in a press release. “We are honored to support all of our local partners who share our values and commitment to serving those in need.”

Among the grants awarded were:

The Foundation also approved four special grants to support diversity, equity, and inclusion and local journalism, including:

· George Floyd Memorial Foundation Scholarship Fund : In partnership with KARE, Tegna’s NBC affiliate in Minneapolis, a grant was made to provide scholarships to deserving high school students accepted to 2- or 4-year colleges and/or universities.

· Hispanic Heritage Foundation : Supporting programs to identify, inspire, prepare, and connect Latino leaders in the community, classroom, and workforce.

· NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund (LDF): Providing general support for LDF, which seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve equality.

· Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press : Supporting the Local Legal Initiative, specifically supporting local journalists in defending their rights to gather and report the news.

Tegna Foundation Community Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the Tegna Foundation Board of Directors. To learn more, click here. ■