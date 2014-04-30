This Technology Takes New Ad ‘Trajectory’

This Technology, a company that specializes in advanced ad systems and “alternative content” delivery, has issued the 2.1 version of Trajectory, its dynamic ad insertion platform, and has moved ahead with a company rebranding effort.

The new Trajectory supports an enhanced placement opportunity management system (POMS) that boosts the enforcement of placement opportunity ownership agreements and “quartile-level impression reporting.”

The result is highly available ad routing for linear, on demand and network DVR applications, the company said, noting that Trajectory also includes advertising asset availability information that aims to ensure campaign managers can make decisions for the right ad, in the right form, on the necessary CDN.

The 2.1 release of Trajectory also supports the SCTE-130-3 2010 Placement Opportunity Data Model, the company said.

Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.