Technology Leadership Awards
Mark Aitken, Sinclair Broadcast Group
Brandon Burgess, Ion Media Networks
Hugo Gaggioni, Sony
Bob Hesskamp, CNN
Blake Krikorian, Sling Media
Phil Livingston (posthumous), Panasonic
Sony's famed founder, Akio Morita, spent his youth making homemade alarm clock radios. He's not even the most famous tinkerer, but he's typical of the kind of visionary who, even at a young age, is captivated by the possibilities technology brings, and how its contributions can change the media world.
That's the idea behind Broadcasting & Cable's 11th Annual Technology Leadership Awards. The magazine pays special tribute to leaders of the business whose innovation, imagination and achievement deserve special recognition.
With this year's winners, B&C has now recognized 47 technology wizards, the kind who make each year's NAB show such a carnival of marvels that changes the way the world receives content. On the pages that follow, Kevin Downey profiles this year's winners.
