This Technology, Harmonic Team On Content Regionalization

Video and broadband access gear vendor Harmonic and multi-screen specialist This Technology have struck a partnership aimed at helping MVPDs and programmers deliver regionalized content, such as sports or local programming, to the correct audience on a range of devices.

The integration ties This Technology’s SwitchStream alternate content delivery system with elements of Harmonic’s video product line, including the ProStream 9100 stream processor and Electra 9200 universal multiservice encoder. The tie-up follows a joint deployment with an unnamed tier-1 MVPD last year, the companies said.

The combo can be deployed across a multitude of platforms, including linear broadcast and over-the-top, to unify IP transition initiatives for MVPDs, they added.

