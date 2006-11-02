Technology and Engineering Emmy Award Winner and Nominees Announced

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the Science, Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards for Broadcast Television today at a breakfast at New York City's Union Square Ballroom. The nominees for the Science, Technology, and Engineering Emmy Awards for Broadband and Personal television categories were also announced at the event.

The awards will be presented during the opening night of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 8, 2007. It was also announced that Eddy Hartenstein, former Vice Chairman of the DIRECTV Group, Inc. will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the show.

