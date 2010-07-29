Technicolor Wins More U.S. Pay-TV Deals
By Glen Dickson
French technology conglomerate Technicolor has won two
significant deals from U.S. pay-TV operators for its set-tops and networking
products.
The company has earned a three-year extension from satellite
operator DirecTV to provide it with a wide range of SD and HD set-top boxes.
Technicolor says it is also serving as the preferred provider of 3D services to
DirecTV and supported the launch of the operator's first 3D VOD service.
Technicolor has been a strategic business partner of DirecTV
for 15 years and has provided the company with over 48 million set-tops to
date.
"Technicolor has consistently delivered the reliable, high
quality products we need to remain at the forefront of the industry," said
Romulo Pontual, CTO of DirecTV, in a statement. "We look forward to continuing
our relationship and leadership position as we enter new frontiers of innovation
like 3D viewing in the home."
On the terrestrial front, Technicolor has signed a
memorandum of understanding with telco Verizon to serve as one of Verizon's
suppliers for its next-generation FiOS broadband home routers, which will be
used to deliver voice, data and FiOS TV services.
Technicolor says its broadband routers, designed and built
to Verizon's specifications, will accelerate data transmissions over in-home
coaxial wiring and are slated for deployment sometime in 2011. The two companies
are currently negotiating a final three-year strategic agreement.
"With this announcement, Technicolor has entered the U.S.
market for its world-leading portfolio of gateway products," said Vince
Pizzica, Head of Digital Delivery at Technicolor, in a statement. "Our strategy
has always been to develop products which leverage broadband communications for
service providers, while relying on open standards to ensure simple and secure
implementation. This alliance with Verizon is a compelling validation of that
strategy, and we look forward to working together with Verizon over the next
three years and beyond, as it is one of the world's most pioneering
communication providers."
