Technicolor Wins More U.S. Pay-TV Deals

French technology conglomerate Technicolor has won two

significant deals from U.S. pay-TV operators for its set-tops and networking

products.

The company has earned a three-year extension from satellite

operator DirecTV to provide it with a wide range of SD and HD set-top boxes.

Technicolor says it is also serving as the preferred provider of 3D services to

DirecTV and supported the launch of the operator's first 3D VOD service.

Technicolor has been a strategic business partner of DirecTV

for 15 years and has provided the company with over 48 million set-tops to

date.

"Technicolor has consistently delivered the reliable, high

quality products we need to remain at the forefront of the industry," said

Romulo Pontual, CTO of DirecTV, in a statement. "We look forward to continuing

our relationship and leadership position as we enter new frontiers of innovation

like 3D viewing in the home."

On the terrestrial front, Technicolor has signed a

memorandum of understanding with telco Verizon to serve as one of Verizon's

suppliers for its next-generation FiOS broadband home routers, which will be

used to deliver voice, data and FiOS TV services.

Technicolor says its broadband routers, designed and built

to Verizon's specifications, will accelerate data transmissions over in-home

coaxial wiring and are slated for deployment sometime in 2011. The two companies

are currently negotiating a final three-year strategic agreement.

"With this announcement, Technicolor has entered the U.S.

market for its world-leading portfolio of gateway products," said Vince

Pizzica, Head of Digital Delivery at Technicolor, in a statement. "Our strategy

has always been to develop products which leverage broadband communications for

service providers, while relying on open standards to ensure simple and secure

implementation. This alliance with Verizon is a compelling validation of that

strategy, and we look forward to working together with Verizon over the next

three years and beyond, as it is one of the world's most pioneering

communication providers."