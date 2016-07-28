Technicolor Launches VR, AR Development Center

Paris-based Technicolor has launched a new technology lab, one that looks to bring together content creators and technologists inside and out of the company, to work on virtual reality, augmented reality and other new-media apps for entertainment, advertising and commercial projects.

The Technicolor Experience Center is based in Culver City, Calif. and will be overseen by Marcie Jastrow, senior VP of immersive media for Technicolor.

“The Technicolor Experience Center creates a vibrant ecosystem that enables our teams, partners and customers to advance the state-of-the-art in this new form of storytelling,” said Tim Sarnoff, Technicolor deputy CEO and president of production services, in a statement.

Technicolor has previously worked on a number of VR and AR projects, including Nike’s Turkey 360, 20th Century Fox’s The Martian and Felix & Paul Studios’ Introduction to VR, and is in the midst of VR work for Warner Bros.’ Suicide Squad, MGM-Paramount's Ben-Hur, and a marketing campaign for Jack Daniels.

The Technicolor Experience Center will be matched up with the company’s Research and Innovation labs, which are developing new technologies around AR and VR.