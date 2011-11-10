Technicolor Launches MediaEcho

To capitalize on the growing demand for second screen applications to supplement TV viewing, Technicolor has formally launched its MediaEcho solution, which synchronizes secondary content with Blu-ray, VOD or broadcast programming.

Along with the launch, Technicolor also revealed that it had been working with Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment on an interactive second screen Sons of Anarchy application that uses MediaEcho.

As previously reported, the Sons of Anarchy application leverages both BD-Live and audio watermarking to technology to deliver synchronized content and e-commerce capabilities to Apple iPads.

"We have worked extensively with Fox to create this app and take the second screen experience to a completely new level," said Lanny Raimondo, head of Technicolor's Entertainment Services businesses in a statement. "Consumers can now engage in a much more immersive and exciting experience with Sons of Anarchy through our new second screen application -- whether they are watching the show on television or Blu-ray Disc."