Tech Executives on "TV Everywhere": Keep It Simple
New York -- A panel of top technology
executives mapped out their strategies for TV Everywhere -- the cable
industry's subscription online initiative -- at a conference here March 24, adding that to make the concept a reality, distributors will
have to make the ultimate product simple to use, pack it with compelling
content and offer it at a reasonable price.
The technology for TV
Everywhere, which would enable cable, satellite and telco customers to
access the same programming available through their home subscriptions
on their PCs, has been around for years. But one of the roadblocks has
been how to monetize the service.
