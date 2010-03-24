Tech Executives on "TV Everywhere": Keep It Simple

New York -- A panel of top technology

executives mapped out their strategies for TV Everywhere -- the cable

industry's subscription online initiative -- at a conference here March 24, adding that to make the concept a reality, distributors will

have to make the ultimate product simple to use, pack it with compelling

content and offer it at a reasonable price.

The technology for TV

Everywhere, which would enable cable, satellite and telco customers to

access the same programming available through their home subscriptions

on their PCs, has been around for years. But one of the roadblocks has

been how to monetize the service.

