Tech Entrepreneur André Swanston Launches Swanston Organization

André Swanston, who sold his company Tru Optik to TransUnion in 2020, is ready for his next act as an ad tech entrepreneur.

Swanson is launching the Swanston Organization, which will have divisions dedicated to media technology, venture capital and philanthropy.

“The Swanston Organization is driven by three core beliefs: There is a better way to create and scale companies, there is tremendous return to be made by investing in underrepresented entrepreneurs, and it is both a privilege and responsibility to help unlock opportunity for others,” said Swanston,

The new organization’s Swanston Labs division aims to disrupt the convergence of media, entertainment, technology, and commerce and reshape the $7 trillion global leisure economy.

Swanston Labs will build new companies in-house and acquire promising startups at the pre-Series A stage, scaling both with the aid of a comprehensive network and support structure.

"Swanston Labs has been a game-changer for my entrepreneurial journey,” said Ney Castro, Entrepreneur-In-Residence at Swanston Labs. “Being able to start a new business with immediate access to capital and support from a team of veteran executives allows me to focus on the most intimate and attention sensitive aspects of my business, without many of the day-to-day distractions that plague most early-stage founders. I eagerly look forward to launching my company, and I’m excited to see all that will emerge from Swanston Labs."

Swanston Family Ventures aims to level the playing field and foster diversity in the start-up ecosystem. SFV actively seeks out and invests in underrepresented founders, with 75% of its capital dedicated to empowering minorities and female entrepreneurs.

By providing early-stage funding at the pre-seed, seed, and Series A stages, SFV aims to create a more inclusive and equitable entrepreneurial landscape. SFV’s portfolio includes: Afroland TV, Bags, FitMatch and Magpie.

“André has been an instrumental part of our growth at Bags. Beyond SFVs investment in our pre-seed round, André has been a consistent thought partner and mentor as we craft our path towards scaling,” said Daniel Taylor, CEO and Co-Founder of Bags. “He is an advocate for our work in his expansive network and was a catalyst towards raising and closing our $3 million oversubscribed seed round. We continue to count on his lived experience as a Black founder with one of the largest exits, to help us take critical steps forward to increase access to capital for the next generation of founders.”

Swanston Philanthropy is a $5 million initiative established by Michelle and André Swanston to financially support organizations, creating a lasting and positive impact on society.

The fund donates to educational organizations that empower students with the tools and resources needed for success in academics and in life.

The Swanstons also recognize the value of organizations that foster community like faith-based organizations and athletic programs that nurture teamwork, leadership, and personal growth.

“It is an honor to be the namesake of the Patricia Redd Johnson Scholarship which was created by a gift from Swanston Philanthropy to support multicultural students receiving financial assistance from The Hotchkiss School,” said Patricia Redd Johnson, former Associate Head of Admissions and Head of Multicultural Affairs at the Hotchkiss School. “André and Michelle’s passion for social impact and innovation mirrors my own beliefs in the transformative power of education and together, we aim to make a positive and lasting effect on individuals’ lives and by extension, entire communities.”