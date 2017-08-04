TDS Deals for Crestview Cable Communications

TDS Broadband Services has struck a deal to acquire Crestview Cable Communications, a service operator in Central Oregon. Financial terms of the deal, signed on Aug. 3, were not disclosed.

TDS said the acquisition will add more than 21,000 service addresses to the adjacent BendBroadband system acquired by TDS in 2014.

Crestview Cable, founded in Madras, Ore., in 1955, serves areas that include Prineville, La Pine, Metolius, Crooked River Ranch and Culver.

“Crestview Cable Communications has built a strong high-speed data, digital video, and voice service company, and worked hard to expand broadband capacity in Central Oregon,” Jim Butman, COO of TDS Telecom, said in a statement. “With plans to immediately invest and further expand our fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) footprint in key communities such as La Pine—along with accelerating broadband speed upgrades and modernizing video products and services in Prineville and across the larger Crestview footprint, we are confident this transaction will benefit the communities Crestview serves."

