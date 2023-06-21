TCM GM Pola Changnon Departs Amid Impending Warner Bros. Discovery Layoffs

Turner Classic Movies general manager Pola Changnon is leaving the network amid a round of impending Warner Bros. Discovery layoffs across its television networks, including TCM.

Changnon, a 25-year veteran of TCM, was named general manager of the network in 2020. WBD chairman and chief content officer, US Networks Group Kathleen Finch has appointed former TCM head and Adult Swim, Cartoon Network Discovery Family and Boomerang president Michael Ouweleen will to oversee the network, according to published reports.

[Ouweleen] has full support across WBD, and we look forward to welcoming Michael back to the TCM team,” Finch said in a WBD memo.

Changnon’s departure comes as Warner Bros. Discovery this week reportedly begins a round of layoffs within its television networks division, which could affect executives from such high-profile networks as TNT, TBS, TruTV, TLC and Discovery, according to sources. Fans of TCM on Twitter are fearing the worst might happen to the commercial-free movie network, which recently had a big part in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Warner Bros. studio.