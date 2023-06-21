TCM GM Pola Changnon Departs Amid Impending Warner Bros. Discovery Layoffs
Former TCM head Michael Ouweleen will return to oversee the network
Turner Classic Movies general manager Pola Changnon is leaving the network amid a round of impending Warner Bros. Discovery layoffs across its television networks, including TCM.
Changnon, a 25-year veteran of TCM, was named general manager of the network in 2020. WBD chairman and chief content officer, US Networks Group Kathleen Finch has appointed former TCM head and Adult Swim, Cartoon Network Discovery Family and Boomerang president Michael Ouweleen will to oversee the network, according to published reports.
[Ouweleen] has full support across WBD, and we look forward to welcoming Michael back to the TCM team,” Finch said in a WBD memo.
Changnon’s departure comes as Warner Bros. Discovery this week reportedly begins a round of layoffs within its television networks division, which could affect executives from such high-profile networks as TNT, TBS, TruTV, TLC and Discovery, according to sources. Fans of TCM on Twitter are fearing the worst might happen to the commercial-free movie network, which recently had a big part in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Warner Bros. studio.
When I wrote this back in January, I was filled with hope for the future of @tcm -- It was evident to me that the hosts were cautiously optimistic and were choosing to believe the goodwill and verbal support Zaslav and higher ups gave them.https://t.co/1SJ3i1dWsyJune 21, 2023
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.