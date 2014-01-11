TCA: Weather Channel Launches Campaign To Stay On DirecTV

The Weather Channel is creating a storm for DirecTV in an effort to stop the satellite service from dropping the network this Tuesday.

The network, which is currently negotiating with DirecTV to renew its carriage deal before it expires Tuesday morning, launched a campaign late Friday encouraging DirecTV viewers to call their Representatives and Senators in Washington and ask them to help keep the network on the DirecTV lineup. Weather Channel Company chairman and CEO David Kenny said the network has offered DirecTV "the industry's best rate" for its programming and is "committed" to reaching an agreement.

"For DirecTV to take us off their lineup would be deeply irresponsible to its customers who not only count on The Weather Channel on a day-to-day basis, but depend on us before, during and after severe weather events," Kenny said in a statement. "As the most trusted source of weather news and information in America, The Weather Channel is there when it matters most. If we are not available to DirecTV's 20 million viewers, they will miss the accurate and life-saving information we have been providing for more than 30 years."

DirecTV responded with this statement: "We remain in discussions with The Weather Channel on how to provide its service to our customers at the best value since people now use so many other ways to retrieve weather-related information. We launched WeatherNation as an alternative to provide 24/7 hard news weather coverage in response to numerous customer complaints that more than 40 percent of The Weather Channel's programming is dedicated to reality television shows. DirecTV also offers city-by-city weather coverage on more than 1,400 local broadcast stations and on DirecTV's emergency channels in times of severe weather."