TCA: Showtime Adds Live Feed to Authenticated App

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013

Related: TCA: Showtime’s Nevins Teases Possible ‘Dexter’ Spinoff

Los Angeles -- Showtime Anytime, the authenticated TV

Everywhere service, will introduce live East and West Coast feeds of the

network's programming, the network announced at the TCA press tour on Tuesday.

In a first for a premium network, Showtime's series, movie

library, specials and sports will be available for subscribers to watch live on

iPhone, iPad, Kindle Fire and Android phones and tablets in the U.S.

Other announcements made Tuesday include:

Showtime announced its January 2014 premiere

schedule, with the fourth season of Shameless premiering on Sunday, Jan.

12 at 9 p.m. followed by House of Lies at 10 p.m. and the return of Episodes

at 10:30 p.m. Californication's seventh season moves to April, where it

will be paired with the sixth season of Nurse Jackie.

The network has ordered the six-part documentary series Time of Death,

which will spotlight people facing the end stage of life. The series is from

Magical Elves and is currently in post-production for a fall debut.

Showtime has inked a two-year overall deal with Dexter executive

producer Scott Buck to develop new projects for the network. He is currently

supervising the script for an adaptation of Matthew Spektor's novel American

Dream Machine.

The network has ordered a pilot for Trending Down, a comedy attacking on

our youth-obsessed culture, starring Philip Seymour Hoffman and Kathryn Hahn.