TCA: Showtime Adds Live Feed to Authenticated App

Los Angeles -- Showtime Anytime, the authenticated TV
Everywhere service, will introduce live East and West Coast feeds of the
network's programming, the network announced at the TCA press tour on Tuesday.

In a first for a premium network, Showtime's series, movie
library, specials and sports will be available for subscribers to watch live on
iPhone, iPad, Kindle Fire and Android phones and tablets in the U.S.

Other announcements made Tuesday include:

  • Showtime announced its January 2014 premiere
    schedule, with the fourth season of Shameless premiering on Sunday, Jan.
    12 at 9 p.m. followed by House of Lies at 10 p.m. and the return of Episodes
    at 10:30 p.m. Californication's seventh season moves to April, where it
    will be paired with the sixth season of Nurse Jackie.

  • The network has ordered the six-part documentary series Time of Death,
    which will spotlight people facing the end stage of life. The series is from
    Magical Elves and is currently in post-production for a fall debut.
  • Showtime has inked a two-year overall deal with Dexter executive
    producer Scott Buck to develop new projects for the network. He is currently
    supervising the script for an adaptation of Matthew Spektor's novel American
    Dream Machine    .
  • The network has ordered a pilot for Trending Down, a comedy attacking on
    our youth-obsessed culture, starring Philip Seymour Hoffman and Kathryn Hahn.
  • Josh Harnett and Eva Green will star in upcoming horror drama series Penny
    Dreadful     from executive producers Sam Mendes and John Logan and to premiere
    in 2014.