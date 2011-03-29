TBS Books Comedy All-Stars for its Twix Presents: TBS Just for Laughs Chicago Event

TBS has booked some high-profile names for its third

annual Twix Presents: TBS Just for Laughs Chicago festival.

Louis

C.K., Community and The Soup star Joel McHale and Demetri Martin

will be performing shows at the Chicago Theatre. The Anti-Social Network, which

features Dave Attell, Jim Ross, Jim Breuer and Bill Burr will perform at the Chicago

Theatre as well. Other comedians on tap are Jeff Ross and Whitney Cummings, who

recently appeared on The Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump.

"At

the beginning stages of every festival booking season, we start with our dream

list," says Bruce Hills, COO of Just For Laughs. "This year we have not only

met our dream list, we have exceeded it. Chicago audiences are in for quite a

treat."

"We

couldn't be more excited to partner with Just For Laughs in bringing the

hottest names in comedy to Chicago for a third year," said Dennis Adamovich,

SVP of brand and digital activation/GM of festivals for TBS, TNT and Turner

Classic Movies (TCM).

Just

For Laughs Chicago will be all around the Chicago area from June 14-18.

Tickets go on sale April 2 at 10 a.m. CT.