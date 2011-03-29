TBS Books Comedy All-Stars for its Twix Presents: TBS Just for Laughs Chicago Event
TBS has booked some high-profile names for its third
annual Twix Presents: TBS Just for Laughs Chicago festival.
Louis
C.K., Community and The Soup star Joel McHale and Demetri Martin
will be performing shows at the Chicago Theatre. The Anti-Social Network, which
features Dave Attell, Jim Ross, Jim Breuer and Bill Burr will perform at the Chicago
Theatre as well. Other comedians on tap are Jeff Ross and Whitney Cummings, who
recently appeared on The Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump.
"At
the beginning stages of every festival booking season, we start with our dream
list," says Bruce Hills, COO of Just For Laughs. "This year we have not only
met our dream list, we have exceeded it. Chicago audiences are in for quite a
treat."
"We
couldn't be more excited to partner with Just For Laughs in bringing the
hottest names in comedy to Chicago for a third year," said Dennis Adamovich,
SVP of brand and digital activation/GM of festivals for TBS, TNT and Turner
Classic Movies (TCM).
Just
For Laughs Chicago will be all around the Chicago area from June 14-18.
Tickets go on sale April 2 at 10 a.m. CT.
