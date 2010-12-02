TBN Signs With IPTV Service Launching in 2011

Trinity Broadcasting Network services will be distributed by

Internet-based program aggregator World Inspirational Network, launching

early in 2011, the companies said.

Subscribers to the planned

IPTV network would use a wireless high-definition set-top device hooked

to the TV set to access live faith-based programming and archived

content, such as church services, movies and concerts, WIN founder and

co-chairman Michael Jay Solomon said in a joint release with TBN.

WIN subscribers also will be able to access the programming on their computers, he said.

Solomon is the former head of Lorimar Telepictures and Warner Bros. International Television, according to his Web site, which also lists him as a co-founder of HBO Ole, now HBO Latin America.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com