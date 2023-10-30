Taylor Sheridan's ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Saddles Up for Debut; Nat Geo’s ‘JFK: One Day in America’ On Tap: What’s Premiering This Week (Oct. 30-Nov. 5)

Taylor Sheridan's latest drama series and National Geographic’s documentary commemorating the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy highlight the list of show premieres during the first week of November.

Paramount Plus on November 5 premieres Lawmen: Bass Reeves, a western-themed drama series from the Yellowstone and Special Ops: Lioness producer that focuses on the first Black U.S. Deputy Marshal, said the network. David Oyelowo stars in the series along with Dennis Quaid, Joaquina Kalukango, Bill Dawes, and Donald Sutherland.

Also debuting November 5 is Nat Geo’s JFK: One Day In America, which commemorates the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination through newly colorized footage of the November 22, 1963 tragedy and its aftermath, according to the network.

Here are the video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of October 30 to November 5. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

November 1, Black Cake (drama series), Hulu

November 2, All the Light We Cannot See (drama series), Netflix

November 2, Kingdom Business (returning series), BET Plus

November 3, Fingernails (movie), Apple TV Plus

November 3, Nyad (sports movie), Netflix

November 3, Quiz Lady (comedy movie), Hulu

November 3, Sly, (documentary), Netflix