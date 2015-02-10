Target Ticket to Shut Down March 7

Target Ticket, the multiscreen electronic sell-through service launched in the fall of 2013, will shut down on March 7, 2015, the retailer announced on its website.

In the message, spotted Tuesday by GigaOm, Target said it “has made the decision to end the services offered on Target Ticket and will be focusing efforts on other entertainment offerings.”

After March 7, movies and TV shows purchased at Target Ticket will no longer be accessible on the devices such as smartphones, tablets, Web browsers, Xbox 360 consoles and connected TV models from Samsung, Panasonic, LG, Philips and Funai that currently support the Target Ticket app.

