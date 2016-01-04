Talking Tech at CES

Related: CES 2016: Five Things to Watch

The growing importance of CES for TV players, SVOD providers and content producers is particularly evident in the packed schedule of keynotes and sessions. With more than 500 sessions on offer, there is pretty much something for everyone. Here are a few highlights of notable appearances by executives from Fox, NBCU, Netflix, Viacom and YouTube as well as regulators from the FCC and FTC.

Reed Hastings, founder and CEO, Netflix, keynote, 8:30 a.m., Jan. 6, Venetian Palazzo Ballroom

“The Chairman’s Interview: A Conversation with Viacom,” 10:45 a.m., Jan. 6, ARIA, Level 1, Pinyon 7; conversation with David Kline, CTO at Viacom.

“Insights with the FCC and FTC,” 11:30 a.m., Jan. 6, LVCC, North Hall, Room N257; CTA president and CEO Gary Shapiro conducts two 30-minute conversations with FCC chairman Tom Wheeler and FTC chairwoman Edith Ramirez.

“C Space Keynote,” 2 p.m. Westgate Theater, Jan 7; an interview with NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke moderated by Michael E. Kassan, chairman/CEO of MediaLink, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Wenda Harris Millard, president and COO of MediaLink with Alison Lewis, Global CMO, Johnson & Johnson; John Stankey, CEO, entertainment and internet Services, AT&T; Kristin Lemkau, CMO, JP Morgan Chase; Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO, Universal Music Group; Peter Rice, Chairman and CEO, Fox Networks Group; and others.

Robert Kyncl, YouTube chief business officer, keynote, 4:30 p.m., Jan. 7, Westgate Theater

Dr. WP Hong, president of Solution Business Unit, Samsung SDS, keynote, 9 a.m., Jan. 7 Venetian Palazzo Ballroom

Other sessions of note:

JAN. 5

“Multi-Screen Strategies for Connected TV Technology and Content,” 10:15 a.m. Jan. 5, LVCC, North Hall, Room N262; includes panelists from Google, AT&T and Verizon.

“Programmatic Buying and Targeting: Cross-Platform Advertising,” 11:30 a.m., Jan. 5, LVCC, North Hall, Room N264; includes panelists from Microsoft, Facebook, AOL, Cablevision and Brightroll/Yahoo.

“Hollywood and Media: Platforms and Brands,” 11:30 a.m., Jan. 5, LVCC, North Hall, Room N262; talk by Bryson Koehler, executive VP and CIO of the Weather Co.

“The Internet, Media and the Hollywood Connection,” 9 a.m., Jan. 5, LVCC, North Hall, Room N264; includes panelists from Deloitte & Touche, Comcast Cable and TiVo.

“MCNS Become MPNS: The YouTube Phenomenon,” 9 a.m., Jan. 5, LVCC, North Hall, Room N262; includes panelists from Endemol, Bertelsmann and Ovation.

JAN. 6

“Future of TV: From Primetime to Multi-Platforms,” 10:15 a.m., Jan. 6, LVCC, North Hall, Room N262; includes panelists from Deloitte, Univision Digital, National Geographic Channel, Needham & Co., Starz and Bravo and Oxygen Media.

“Cord-Cutting Brings New Content Opportunities,” 10:15 a.m. Jan. 6, LVCC, North Hall, Room N254, with executives from WWE and Sling TV.

“Video Anytime Anywhere: Understanding the Value Proposition,” 11:30 a.m., Jan. 6, LVCC, North Hall, Room N262, with executives from Scripps, Starz, Epix and Turner.

“The Future of Digital Distribution,” 1 p.m., Jan. 6, LVCC, North Hall, Room N261; includes executives from UTA, Verizon and Fullscreen.

JAN. 7

“Disruption of Internet TV: Programming Everywhere,” 9 a.m. Jan. 7, LVCC, North Hall, Room N264; includes execs from AT&T Entertainment Group, Tennis Channel and Hearst TV.

“Making Disney Magic: Connecting Digital and Physical Worlds,” 1 p.m., Jan. 7, LVCC, North Hall, Room N257, with executives from ESPN, ABC and other Disney divisions.

“HDR: The 2016 Hollywood Playbook,” 10:15 a.m., Jan. 7, LVCC, North Hall, Room N256; includes executives from Walt Disney Studios, Netflix, DreamWorks Animation and 20th Century Fox Film Corp.

“Hybrid TV: Delivering the Ultimate TV Experience,” 2:15 pm., Jan. 7, LVCC, North Hall, Room N262, with executives from EchoStar and others.

“Over the Top TV—Content and Platforms,” 3:30 p.m., Jan. 7, LVCC, North Hall, Room N262, with executives from NBCU and others.